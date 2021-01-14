Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.87

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.87 and last traded at $89.87, with a volume of 926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.81.

The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

