H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HLUYY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.11. 256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLUYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

