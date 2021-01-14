Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $17.26 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. United Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,536 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,503,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $503,176,000 after buying an additional 556,192 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 6,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

