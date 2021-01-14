Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 308 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $36,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

