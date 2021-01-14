Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SYIEY stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,465. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.83. Symrise has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

