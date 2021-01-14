Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Down 38.9% in December

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 323,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at $90,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BW traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,842. The company has a market capitalization of $246.52 million, a PE ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

