WOM Protocol Price Tops $0.17 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.38 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 2% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00374834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.56 or 0.03868973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012625 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

