Color Platform Trading 31.8% Lower This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $859,987.69 and $611.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,508.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.24 or 0.01306670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.87 or 0.00548926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00043913 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00172843 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001651 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

