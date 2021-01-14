Level01 (LVX) Market Capitalization Hits $7.58 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $13,119.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Level01 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00374834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.56 or 0.03868973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012625 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LVXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.