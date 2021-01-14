Banano 1-Day Volume Tops $94,968.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $94,968.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00032285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00105067 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,185 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.