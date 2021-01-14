Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Energy Recovery reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,296.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,226 shares of company stock worth $1,186,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.55. 1,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,520. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

