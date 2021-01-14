The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.89. 16,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,378. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $303,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 253.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

