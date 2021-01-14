Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.33 million and approximately $1,349.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loki has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,762.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.96 or 0.03050480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00384607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $517.73 or 0.01302059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.86 or 0.00535331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00421323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.72 or 0.00288512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00019415 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,680,945 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

