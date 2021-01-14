$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. Greif posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of GEF traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,448. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,231.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545 in the last ninety days. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.