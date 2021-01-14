TriumphX Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. TriumphX has a market cap of $6.08 million and $915,770.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00104415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00225916 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,230.49 or 0.83571847 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

