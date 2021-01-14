Ultragate One Day Volume Tops $2.00 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultragate has traded up 55% against the US dollar. Ultragate has a total market cap of $36,680.87 and $2.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.00276118 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,246,050 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

