CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. 8,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,917. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get CHS alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.