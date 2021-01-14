Short Interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Grows By 76.3%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the December 15th total of 595,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

GENE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,455. Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genetic Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genetic Technologies by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.