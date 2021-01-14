Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in December

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

DSCSY traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.32. Disco has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $74.86.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $448.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Disco had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Disco will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSCSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.