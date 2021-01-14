Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Up 77.4% in December

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CMWAY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $67.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

