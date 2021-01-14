Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Up 77.4% in December

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CMWAY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $67.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

