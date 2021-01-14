Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $84.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Semtech traded as high as $76.61 and last traded at $76.61, with a volume of 665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.89.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,424 shares of company stock worth $10,470,408. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,569,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 102,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Semtech by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 264,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 96,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Semtech by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after buying an additional 75,505 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

