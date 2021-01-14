Lavaca Capital LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,747.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,765.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,609.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,818.29.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

