Iron Financial LLC Sells 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Iron Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,165.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,186.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,160.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,645.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

