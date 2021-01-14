IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.