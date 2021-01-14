Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

NYSE OVV traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,718. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 379,482 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

