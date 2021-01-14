Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $468,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Walmart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $59,407,889.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,438,848.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.45 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

