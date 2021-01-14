Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HR. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of HR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 5,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,560. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 481,913 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 891,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,829,000 after acquiring an additional 82,583 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 862,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 644,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

