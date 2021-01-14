Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Get Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) alerts:

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.38. 64,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.77. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.48 and a 52-week high of C$7.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.