Analysts Offer Predictions for Commvault Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Commvault Systems in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -87.55, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.