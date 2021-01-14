Lavaca Capital LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.62.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.