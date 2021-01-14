Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 108 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,654,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $169.83 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

