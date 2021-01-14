Harrington Investments INC Sells 1,059 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,636 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after buying an additional 798,604 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the second quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 206,680 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,056,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 140,811 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,656,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

