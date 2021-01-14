Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.38-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.46-2.51 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.87. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

