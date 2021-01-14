SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.37 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.56.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.02%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.55, for a total value of $764,260.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,933.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,948.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,553 shares of company stock worth $2,686,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

