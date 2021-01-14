Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $6.56 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $346.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $345.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.65 and a 200-day moving average of $329.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

