Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $20.64 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,825,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,395,710,000 after buying an additional 342,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

