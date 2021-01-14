Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $481,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

NYSE TGT opened at $196.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.