Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $481,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE TGT opened at $196.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
