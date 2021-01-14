Robert Half International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,008 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,176% compared to the average volume of 79 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $2,235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $67.23.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

