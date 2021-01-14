Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year. Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $0.35 price objective on the stock.

Get Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cormark lowered their target price on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

WRG traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$0.45. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$13.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 million.

About Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.