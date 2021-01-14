Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

Shares of PYPL opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after acquiring an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after buying an additional 89,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

