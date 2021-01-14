Golar LNG Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 18,775 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12,171% compared to the typical volume of 153 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLNG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

GLNG opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.