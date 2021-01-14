Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

URBN stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,346,000 after buying an additional 91,664 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 93,462 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

