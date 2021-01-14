IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $19.84 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.59 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

