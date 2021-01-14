IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $366.95 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.53 and a 200-day moving average of $354.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

