Duke Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DUK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Shares of DUK opened at $91.56 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $51,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.