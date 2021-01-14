Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.84.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.56. The company has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

