ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.64

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 114233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -924.52, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.