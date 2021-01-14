WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.68

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 14469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 81.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.