U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.16

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 4813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
The company has a market cap of $897.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.
In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $408,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 249,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,045,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 193.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
