U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.16

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 4813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

The company has a market cap of $897.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $408,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 249,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,045,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 193.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

