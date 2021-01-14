Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $580.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $450.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 price target (up from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.70.

NFLX opened at $507.79 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $224.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.24 and a 200-day moving average of $501.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Netflix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

